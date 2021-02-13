Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 5:27 PM

White House spokesman suspended for 'threatening reporter'

Ducklo reportedly threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, who was investigating his relationship with another journalist, the BBC reported.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 5:27 PM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

A White House spokesman, T.J. Ducklo, has been suspended for a week without pay after he allegedly threatened to “destroy” a female reporter who was asking questions about his private life.

Ducklo reportedly threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, who was investigating his relationship with another journalist, the BBC reported.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

White House press secretary Jen Pskai said on Friday that Ducklo had apologised to Palmeri.

He has not commented independently.

Some observers have criticised US President Joe Biden for failing to take stronger action. He has previously said he would fire “on the spot” any staff speaking disrespectfully to colleagues.

Latest News
The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

Six dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

The suspension of Ducklo, the White House deputy press secretary, came after Vanity Fair magazine reported on his alleged threats to Palmeri.

The Politico reporter had been investigating Ducklo’s relationship with Alexi McCammond, a journalist with Axios who had covered Biden’s election campaign.

He allegedly rang her and said: “I will destroy you”. He also made other derogatory and misogynistic comments, Vanity Fair reported, according to the BBC.

President Biden’s spokeswoman tweeted on Friday that Ducklo was “the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behaviour set out by the President”.

Biden told his staff on his first day in office that he would not tolerate bullying behaviour.

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” he said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News