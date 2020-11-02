WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.

He took to twitter and wrote, “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19”

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

Adhanom stressed that he had no symptoms. “I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” he added.

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency’s efforts to battle the pandemic.

Covid-19 has claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year, media reports said.

Tedros stressed on Twitter that “it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance.”

“This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

The 55-year-old former Ethiopian minister of health and foreign affairs has for months reiterated that each person has a role to play in halting the spread of the virus.