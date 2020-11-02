Latest News, World
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 1:47 PM

WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency's efforts to battle the pandemic.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 1:47 PM
Photo Source: Facebook/ @DrTedros
Photo Source: Facebook/ @DrTedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.

He took to twitter and wrote, “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19”

Adhanom stressed that he had no symptoms. “I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” he added.

Trending News
Representational Photo

LoC firing in Poonch

Motorcyclist killed in highway accident

Cong starts signature campaign against farmers' bills

Farooq Abdullah visit Kupwara, participates in Nimaz-e-Jinazah of party leader

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency’s efforts to battle the pandemic.

Covid-19 has claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year, media reports said.

Tedros stressed on Twitter that “it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance.”

Latest News
File Photo

Imran Khan to launch mega 'CPEC City' project on November 18

ABVP activists burn an effigy of NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu on Monday. GK photo

ABVP, NC workers in angry face-off after Farooq Abdullah's effigy burnt in Jammu

Representational Image

Obese people at greater risk of Covid-19 complications: Study

File Photo

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple

“This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

The 55-year-old former Ethiopian minister of health and foreign affairs has for months reiterated that each person has a role to play in halting the spread of the virus.

Tagged in ,
Related News