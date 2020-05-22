Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
New York ,
UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 1:22 PM

Why COVID-19 may infect less children than adults decoded

The researchers found that ACE2 gene expression in nasal epithelium was lowest in younger children and increased with age.
Press Trust of India
New York ,
UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 1:22 PM
File Representational Pic
File Representational Pic

Lower levels of ACE2 gene expression in nasal epithelium, the first point of contact for SARS-CoV-2 and the human body, may explain why children have a lower risk of Covid-19 infection and mortality, according to a study.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses ACE2 to enter the host. ACE2 nasal gene expression could potentially be used as a biomarker to evaluate Covid-19 susceptibility, said the researchers from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the US.

Trending News

Govt releases Rs 170 cr MGNREGA wages ahead of Eid

File Pic

Div Com directs for strict implementation of lockdown

+2 PSC JK Lecturers' Association delegation meet Samoon

Wreath laying ceremony held at DPL Awantipora

The study, published in the journal JAMA, analysed 305 patients aged four to 60 years at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

The researchers found that ACE2 gene expression in nasal epithelium was lowest in younger children and increased with age.

These findings could help explain why children appear to be less susceptible to Covid-19 infection, they said.

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 3,583 in India

Representational Pic

China engaged in provocative, coercive military activities with neighbours, including India: White House report

Social distancing no where near Jammu Liquor shops | Massive rush, queues surprise wine shop owners as people wait for hours

DSEJ confronts Samoon on Twitter over 'non-utilisation of funds'

The researchers said the results may point to a potential biomarker of Covid-19 susceptibility.

Prospective studies are needed to assess the degree to which ACE2 expression can be used as a biomarker for COVID-19 susceptibility, they said.

“Why children get COVID-19 less than adults has been a puzzle. Researchers have hypothesised that lower expression of ACE2, which the SARS-Cov-2 virus uses to enter our bodies, might explain why children are less likely to get COVID-19,” said Supinda Bunyavanich of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“Our study shows that ACE2 expression in the nasal epithelium is lowest in younger children and increases with age into adulthood, Bunyavanich.

The results may help explain why children account for less than two per cent of identified cases of Covid-19, the researchers added.

Related News