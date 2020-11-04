Wildlife board constituted for J&K, LG Sinha appointed as its chairman

The General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted the wild life board headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for the protection and conservation of wildlife specified plants in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has been appointed as Chairman of the Wildlife Board, Chief Secretary, J&K BVR Subrahmanyam as Vice Chairman, along with 10 members and Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K as member secretary.

Besides, this board will have members from NGOs dealing with wildlife like Chief Executive Officer, Wildlife, SOS, Dr Kartik Satyanarayan, President, Wildlife Conservation Trust, Dr Anish Andheria, Team Leader, J&K WWF- India, Dr Pankaj Chandan as members.

Eminent conservationists, ecologists and environmentalists like Head, Divisional of Wildlife Sciences, SKUAST (K), Dr Khursheed Ahmed, Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Jagdish Kishwan, Former Chief Wildlife Warden and Chairman, J&K Pollution Control Board, Former Professor Dr CM Seth, Department of Zoology, University of Jammu, Dr DN Sahi, President National Society on Water Resources, Wetland and Forests, J&K, Nazir Benazir, Former Head of Department, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Jammu, Prof Anil Kumar Raina, Field Botanist, OP Sharma, Assistant Professor Environmental Sciences, ST) Mohammed Junaid, Bird Photographer and Head, the Himalayan Avian, Guldev Raj as members of the board.

This board will advise the Government in selection and management of areas to be declared as protected areas, in formulation of policy for protection and conservation of wildlife and specified plants.

They will also advise the Government in matters relating to the amendment in any schedule, suggest measures to be taken for harmonizing needs of tribals and other dwellers of the forest with the protection and conservation of wildlife, and regarding protection of wildlife which may be referred to it by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.