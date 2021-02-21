Wildlife Dept official among four injured in leopard attack in south Kashmir's Shopian

Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 4:08 PM

The seriously injured were shifted to nearby Sub District Hospital from where they were shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.
At least four persons including an official of the Wildlife Department were injured when a leopard attacked them in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Sunday. 

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the leopard appeared in Meemander village and attacked the locals there 

Soon, Wildlife Department was informed and some of its officials reached the spot in a bid to capture the animal. In the initial and subsequent attacks, the leopard left four persons injured, two of them seriously while as many others suffered minor injuries, they said.   

Those seriously injured include Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie son of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, a local, and a Wildlife employee Mushtaq Ahmad. 

The seriously injured were shifted to nearby Sub District Hospital from where they were shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment. 

