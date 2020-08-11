Will allow 'calibrated easing' of 4G Internet in J&K after August 15, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it will implement a “carefully calibrated easing” of the restrictions on high-speed mobile Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15, beginning with one district each in Kashmir and Jammu regions.

The special committee headed by the home secretary, government of India, had been deliberating on the matter of restoring 4G in Kashmir, the Centre’s affidavit says, according to The Wire.

However, “on trial basis”, the committee has said that “a carefully calibrated easing of some restrictions in limited and specified geographical areas” can be attempted. These areas would be ones that are “comparatively less sensitive from a national security, internal security, border security and public order standpoint”. No areas near the international border or Line of Control is to be included in this, the affidavit says.

As per PTI news agency, the Centre told the SC that trial of 4G internet service will be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division after Aug 15.

In its submission, the Centre said that the outcome will be reviewed after 2 months.