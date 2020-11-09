Will hold both tricolour & J&K's erstwhile flag together: Mehbooba Mufti

Reiterating her demand for restoration of J&K’s constitution and flag, PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that she would raise both national and erstwhile J&K flags together.

“My father late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed took up the national flag when faced with a social boycott in Kashmir. But I want restoration of the J & K flag and constitution,” Mehbooba said.

“I have taken the pledge of J&K constitution when I came to the Legislative Assembly of erstwhile J&K first time. I affirm my faith in the constitution of J&K and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India,” she said.

When asked if she will raise the national flag, the former chief minister replied: “I will raise both J&K’s flag and tricolor together.”

She questioned why there was silence on Nagaland’s stand as they do not “accept” Indian Constitution and the national flag.

Mehbooba said: “Nagaland has said that they do not accept the constitution of India and flag. Why they did not come out in protest against Nagaland. On the contrary, when I demanded restoration of the J & K flag and constitution, they held protests against us.”

She also claimed that the “repressive policy” of the Government has given rise to militancy in Kashmir.

JAMMU SURROUNDED BY DARKNESS and HOPELESSNESS

“People in Jammu were misguided by the BJP with their false promises that after the abrogation of special status development will take place and employment will be available. Now, Jammu is facing the worst kind of problem then Kashmir,” said Mehbooba, quoting her interaction with different deputations in Jammu.

She said: “I have come to know that the contracts for extraction of minerals have been awarded to outsiders with which the cost of construction material i.e. Bajri and sand has escalated.”

Mufti also advocated opening of border roads like Jammu-Sialkot, Jammu-Askardu road, Nowshera-Jangad, Mirpur-Kotli road and appealed to bring peace on the border areas in view of repeated ceasefire violations.