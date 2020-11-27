Will make Srinagar a world class city, says Altaf Bukhari after Junaid Mattu joins JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, Syed Altaf Bukhari on Friday said that they will make Srinagar a world class city.

He made the remark after Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu joined the JKAP. “His youth and exuberance will benefit the party. [We] will make Srinagar a world class city,” said Bukhari.

On the Roshni scheme, Bukhari says those found guilty must be punished and the ones who availed the scheme through proper procedure shouldn’t be harassed.

Aman Farooq/GK

Bukhari also termed DDC polls as a challenge for the party, saying: “We are new but still we joined the fray.”

After joining the party, Mattu said that the JKAP believes in the politics of pragmatism and delivery.