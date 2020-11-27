Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 8:20 PM

Will make Srinagar a world class city, says Altaf Bukhari after Junaid Mattu joins JKAP

After joining the party, Mattu said that the JKAP believes in the politics of pragmatism and delivery.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 8:20 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, Syed Altaf Bukhari on Friday said that they will make Srinagar a world class city.

He made the remark after Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu joined the JKAP. “His youth and exuberance will benefit the party. [We] will make Srinagar a world class city,” said Bukhari.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Night temperatures improve marginally in J&K, Ladakh

Representational Pic

Testing ramped up in Jammu, cases on rise

On the Roshni scheme, Bukhari says those found guilty must be punished and the ones who availed the scheme through proper procedure shouldn’t be harassed. 

Aman Farooq/GK

Bukhari also termed DDC polls as a challenge for the party, saying: “We are new but still we joined the fray.”

After joining the party, Mattu said that the JKAP believes in the politics of pragmatism and delivery. 

Tagged in
Related News