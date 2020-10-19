Will not levy any property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, clarifies LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the UT administration would not levy any property tax from the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Some people are saying that property tax will be levied from people of J&K. I am telling you clearly that no such tax would be levied in Jammu and Kashmir by the UT administration,” Sinha said while addressing ‘My Town My Pride’ meeting after inaugurating a bridge in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Referring to the recent amendment in J&K Panchayat Raj Act, Lt Governor said that there were apprehensions among the Panchayat representatives that they will not receive the monthly honorarium by virtue of this amendment.

“I want to inform them that the government is thinking of increasing your remunerations rather than stopping the same,” he said, adding these are just rumours which one should not pay any heed to.