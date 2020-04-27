Will take a decision after May 3, says Div Com as Kashmir residents stranded outside seek evacuation

Hundreds of Kashmiri families and students stranded in Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown on Monday urged the J&K administration to shift them back to their homes.

Greater Kashmir received several emails and phone calls from stranded people who complained that they were running short of resources and are going through mental agony in view of the prevailing situation.

“We are around 50 families from Kashmir stranded at many places in Hyderabad due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown .We are facing problems in getting food items for our kids as we are not allowed to move out,” said Arfat, in an email to Greater Kashmir.

“Situation has become terrible for all of us. The airlines had rescheduled our flights on April 17 and 19 but were again cancelled due to extension in the ongoing lockdown up to May 03. These days we have no source of income to make our both ends meet,” he said.

Besides Hyderabad, several families and students are stranded in other parts of the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Government of India to contain spread of the Coronavirus.

“We are some students stranded here in District Meerut of Uttar Pradesh and we are facing lot of problems here,” a student said, adding that they contacted the helpline numbers provided by J&K administration but could not get any positive response from the other side.

“We even contacted District magistrate Meerut but there was no specific response. We want to go back to Kashmir and live with our families, kindly help us to get evacuated from here,” he said.

Other students and employees stranded at Noida, Delhi also demanded their evacuation.

“It has been more than a month that most of the employees working in different companies in Delhi are working from home. But we need to buy daily essentials from the local shops which becomes a risk for us to get infected,” said Mumtaz Ahmad in an email to this newspaper.

“We appeal the J&K administration to take timely action for our evacuation,” he said.

The Kashmir based traders stranded in Bangalore also demanded their evacuation citing closure of business establishments due to which they are running short of resources to continue their stay.

“We are around one hundred traders stranded here. Our business is halted from mid-march so there is no source of income for me. But we have to pay rent for my home here which is becoming difficult now,” said Shahbaz Ahmad.

The stranded traders urged the administration to take measure for their evacuation.

“On behalf of students and Kashmiri traders we want to convey to administration via Greater Kashmir to please ensure our eviction as early as possible,” he said.

When contacted, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said the decision about the evacuation of the stranded families will be taken after May 03.

“The decision will be taken after May 03 in accordance with the guidelines from Government of India. Whatever will be admissible will be done. Nothing has been decided as of now,” he said.