Winter vacation announced for KU main campus, all satellite campuses from January 1

The authorities at the Kashmir University have announced winter vacation for main campus and all other satellite campuses from January 01 to 31.

The public notice in this regard was issued by joint registrar academics.

“This is for the information of all concerned that the teaching departments in the University and its satellite campuses shall observe winter vacations w.e.f 1st January, 2021 to 31st January, 202,” read the notification.

However, as per the notice, the administration said that in the interest of academics and students, it shall be appreciated, if the teachers during winter vacation continue with online teaching voluntarily.

“The heads, director and coordinators of the departments shall ensure the smooth conduct of examination if scheduled during the period,” the notice read further.