With 1,718 new cases, India's corona tally rises to 33,050

With 1,718 new cases and 67 new fatalities in 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 33,050 on Thursday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 23,651 are active, 8,324 people have recovered, and 1,074 people have succumbed to the disease.

The total tally includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 9,915, with 432 deaths, however, 1,593 people also recovered from the deadly virus. Gujarat was the next which reported 4,082 cases so far followed by Delhi which has reported 3439 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,561), Rajasthan (2,438), Tamil Nadu (2,162) and Uttar Pradesh (2,134).

Maharashtra recorded 432 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among all the states. The western state is followed by Gujarat at 197 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 129 and Delhi at 56 deaths.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,332 cases while 31 have died, Bihar stood at 392 cases with two deaths, Haryana 310 and three deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 581 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka at 535 and 21 deaths and Kerala was docked at 495 cases and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh.