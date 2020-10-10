Health, India, Latest News
New Dlehi,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 11:02 AM

With 73K new cases, India's Covid tally nears 70L

The total percentage of active cases is now at 12.94 per cent
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

India recorded a spike of 73,272 Covid-19 cases and 926 deaths in 24 hours taking the tally to 69,79,423 cases, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Out of the total, 8,83,185 cases are currently active, 59,88,822 have been cured, while 1,07,416 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate is at 85.52 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent, the Health Ministry data said.

The total percentage of active cases is now at 12.94 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,06,018 cases, including 39,732 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,64,018 sample tests in a single day on Friday.

