With over 36K new corona cases, India's tally nears 95L

With 36,604 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally increased to 94,99,413 on Wednesday, as 501 more fatalities took the COVID-19 death toll to 1,38,122, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,28,644 active cases, whereas 89,32,647 patients have been discharged so far, including 43,062 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stands at 94.03 per cent and fatality rate at 1.45 as per cent, the Ministry said.

The samples tested up to December 1 total 14,24,45,949, including 10,96,651 samples tested on Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 1,828,826 cases till date. It has 90,168 active cases and recorded 47,246 COVID-19 deaths so far.

According to the Ministry, over 70 per cent of the daily new cases were reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.