Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 10:21 AM

Woman, 55, dies due to COVID-19 at SKIMS, J&K toll now 77

He said the patient died due to cardiopulmonary arrest and in this regard CMO Pulwama has been informed to follow necessary protocol.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 10:21 AM
File Pic
File Pic

A 55- year -old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at SKIMS Soura on Saturday morning, taking the overall death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 77, officials said.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS told news agency KNO that the woman who was admitted to SKIMS on June 16 died this morning.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Two more Covid-19 deaths take J&K tally to 79

Representational Pic

Unidentified male body recovered from central Kashmir's Ganderbal

SKUAST-K holds conference on combating desertification, drought

US in mind, UN body to report on racism after Floyd killing

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS said that the woman from Tujan Pulwama who was referred as a case of Meningioma with Obstructive sleep apnea passed away at SKIMS at 6:45 am.

He said the patient died due to cardiopulmonary arrest and in this regard CMO Pulwama has been informed to follow necessary protocol. 

With this death, the number of fatalities due to COVID- 19 has mounted to 77, including 68 from Kashmir and 9 from Jammu division.

Related News