A 32-year-old married woman sustained severe burn injuries after she allegedly set herself ablaze in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Reports said the woman (name withheld) allegedly set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene oil over her body at her home today morning.

She was rushed to sub-district hospital Sopore where doctors reffered her to SKIMS in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

A police official said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.