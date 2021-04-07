Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:11 PM

Woman, daughter charred to death as house catches fire in J&K's Kishtwar

The house was completely gutted, he said, adding that the two women were sleeping and could not escape along with other family members, who made frantic efforts to save them.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:11 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A woman and her daughter were charred to death in a fire at their residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Posha Devi (50) and Neetu Bala (25) were trapped inside their kutcha house in Manzgam-Tagood village in Chhatroo area when the fire broke out around 1 am, a police official said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Search operation underway in twin Shopian villages

Srinagar received 20.8 of rainfall in the last 24 hours while the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 8.8°C on the previous night in the summer capital of J&K. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Rains lash Kashmir plains, up to one ft fresh snow on higher reaches

Photo Courtesy: @OmarAbdullah/Twitter

Omar Abdullah gets COVID-19 jab at SKIMS

IGP Vijay Kumar during a press conference at Srinagar. [File/ GK]

Don't carry live coverage of encounter sites: J&K Police

The house was completely gutted, he said, adding that the two women were sleeping and could not escape along with other family members, who made frantic efforts to save them.

Their charred bodies were recovered by rescue teams comprising police, fire and emergency services personnel, the official said, adding that the cause of fire was accidental.

Tagged in , ,
Related News