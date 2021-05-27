Latest News, Pir Panjal
Woman dead, husband, son injured in Rajouri road accident

 A woman died while her husband and son sustained injuries after the cab they were travelling in met with an accident in Thanamandi area in J&K’s Rajouri district on Thursday morning. 

News agency GNS reported the car bearing registration number JK02AD- 1786 on way from Mangota to Thanamandi met with the accident near Shahdara Morh Gazzali Market in Thanamandi, resulting in instant death of one of the travelers, Shamim Akhter, 30. 

Akhter’s husband, Makhan Shah, 35, son of Ghulam Rasool Shah and their six-year-old son Makhtoom Shah sustained injuries in the accident, the report said. 

The injured father-son duo was immediately evacuated to Primary Health Centre Thanamandi, where their condition is said to be stable. 

A police official confirming the incident told GNS that investigation into the accident is underway.

