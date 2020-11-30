Kashmir, Latest News
Woman dead, three others injured in Uri road accident

A 45-year-old woman died while three others sustained injuries in an accident in Noorkhah area of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

According to the news agency KNO, a vehicle (van) bearing registration number JK05F-6513 skidded off the road, resulting in on spot death of a woman and injuries to three others at Noorkhah.

An official identified the deceased as Nazira Begum of Daragutliyan village of Uri.

He said that all the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and an investigation has been taken up.

