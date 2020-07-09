Woman dies after falling from tree in Tangmarg

A 40-year-old woman died after falling from a tree in Chandil Wanigam area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thrusday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the woman fell from a pine tree and suffered grievous injuries.

He said tha injured woman was rushed to SDH Tangmarg where she was declared brought dead.

The official identified the deceased as Haneefa Begum wife of Abdul Khaliq Malla of Chandil Wanigam.

Meanwhile, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard.