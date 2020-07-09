Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 3:30 PM

Woman dies after falling from tree in Tangmarg

Meanwhile, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard.
GK Web Desk
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 3:30 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 40-year-old woman died after falling from a tree in Chandil Wanigam area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thrusday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the woman fell from a pine tree and suffered grievous injuries.

Trending News
File Representational Photo

Two persons feared dead after slipping into well in Kupwara

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar Addressing a Media/GK

Kashmir police chief blames LeT for killing of BJP leader, kin in Bandipora

File Representational Photo

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Kashmir, J&K toll 151

He said tha injured woman was rushed to SDH Tangmarg where she was declared brought dead.

The official identified the deceased as Haneefa Begum wife of Abdul Khaliq Malla of Chandil Wanigam.

Meanwhile, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard.

Related News