Woman dies allegedly due to asphyxiation by coal heater in south Kashmir's Bijbehara

A 37-year-old woman died on Monday allegedly due to asphyxiation caused by a coal bukhari (heater) at her house in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official told KNO that the lady identified as Masooda Akhter, wife of Late Abdul Rashid Dhobi and her daughter were found unconscious at their home at Karewa Colony, Bijbehara.

They said both were shifted to a hospital where Masooda was declared brought dead by doctors, while her daughter was later discharged after check up.

Medical Superintendent, Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara, Dr B S Tulla confirmed to KNO that a lady was declared brought dead on arrival.

“Apparently, she has died due to asphyxiation due to the coal heater,” he said