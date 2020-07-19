Woman dies of COVID-19 in Rajouri; J&K toll 237

COVID-19 claimed the second life in Rajouri on Sunday, taking the number of people who succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 237.

An official said that a 55-year-old woman from Darhal area of the district died due to the virus.



“She was admitted at GMC Jammu two days ago. The deceased was diabetic,” he said.

The official said her body has been sent to Rajouri as per SOP where last rites shall be performed only as per procedure with limited participants.

ADC Rajouri, Sher Singh said that this is the second death due to Corona virus in the district.

“Earlier a man from Kalakote Sialsui who was also under treatment in GMC Jammu died due to Corona virus,” he said.

He further informed that a record 1352 samples were collected on Saturday in the district which include 1113 from Red Zones.