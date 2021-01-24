Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: January 24, 2021, 8:52 PM

Woman dies of heart attack in Ganderbal after hearing about her brother's death at Srinagar hospital

A pall of gloom descended on the whole area after the news of two deaths spread there.
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: January 24, 2021, 8:52 PM
The woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening. [Image fore representational purpose only]
The woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening. [Image fore representational purpose only]

A middle-aged  woman died of heart attack minutes after hearing about the news of passing away of her brother at a hospital in Srinagar. 

Reports said that Raja Bano (45), a resident of Shallabugh area of Ganderbal complained of chest pain at her home after which she was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

Reports said that the woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening. 

A pall of gloom descended on the whole area after the news of two deaths spread there.

Tagged in ,
Related News