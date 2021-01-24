Woman dies of heart attack in Ganderbal after hearing about her brother's death at Srinagar hospital

A middle-aged woman died of heart attack minutes after hearing about the news of passing away of her brother at a hospital in Srinagar.

Reports said that Raja Bano (45), a resident of Shallabugh area of Ganderbal complained of chest pain at her home after which she was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Reports said that the woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening.

A pall of gloom descended on the whole area after the news of two deaths spread there.