A woman was electrocuted at her home in Akingam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Fareeda Akhtar wife of Shabir Ahmad Kumar, resident of Akingam Achabal received an electric shock at her residence, leaving her grievously injured.

She was shifted to a nearby health care facility where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.