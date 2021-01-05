Woman gives birth on makeshift stretcher on way to hospital in snowbound Shopian

A woman at an outlying village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district gave birth to a child enroute to a hospital on Tuesday.

Reports said that Akhtar Jan, a resident of Zrakan village, gave birth to a baby while she was being ferried on a stretcher to a nearby medical facility, some 8 kms away, in Kellar area.

The local residents said that the snow clogged road forced the family members to shift her to the hospital on a stretcher.

The residents appealed to the authorities to remove snow from the road in the area.

They said that they had been struggling to shovel snow from the road since the last three days. The area has received a thigh-high snowfall during these days.