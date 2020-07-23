Kashmir, Latest News
Woman injured in cross-LoC firing in north Kashmir's Kupwara

A woman has been injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Thursday.

She was rushed to a hospital and her condition was stated to be stable, an Army official said.

“Pakistan army targeted civilian villages in forward areas along the LoC last night. It resulted in bullet injury to a woman of Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector (in Kupwara district),” he said.

The Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, the official added.

