Woman killed, four others injured as car falls into nallah in north Kashmir's Kupwara

A 23-year-old woman was killed and four others critically injured when a private car they were travelling in skidded off a bridge and fell into a ravine in Kralgund area of north Kashmir Kupwara district early Monday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the white color vehicle bearing number HR51-7420 fell down into the water body at 7:10 am.

The Army’s Road Opening Party from Panzgam artillery unit along with TA Battalion and locals immediately swung into action and started a rescue operation, they said.

The doors of the car and windshield were broken to pull out the travelers–three men and two women–from inside the vehicle.

Later, all the persons were removed to a nearby hospital in Kupwara where one of them, Usma (23) daughter of Mohammad Iqbal of Kralpora, was declared brought dead, they said.

Four other critically injured persons identified as Muhammad Makbool Bhat (55), Bashir Ahmad Beigh (45), Asif Ahmad Bhat (20) and Sabeena Begam (40), all residents of Kralpora were later referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.