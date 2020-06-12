Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Uri ,
UPDATED: June 12, 2020, 5:03 PM

Woman killed, two civilians injured in cross-LoC shelling in Uri

File Pic
File Pic

A woman was killed and two other civilians wounded in cross-LoC shelling in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, reports quoting officials said.

They said that a mortal shell hit the house of Akthar Begum, 40, wife of Zahoor Ahmad at Batha Gram village of Uri, killing her on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom told news agency KNO that a woman was killed and two others in the shelling.

He said the  injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment .

The police officer said that five families were evacuated to safer places. Few vehicles and residential houses suffered damage in the shelling.

A defense spokesman in Srinagar, Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of Uri today morning around 8 am by firing mortars and other weapons.

“Befitting response is being given,” he said, as per the report.

