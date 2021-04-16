Woman SPO arrested, disengaged from service for glorifying militancy: Police

A woman Special Police Officer (SPO) was arrested and disengaged from service for glorifying militancy and obstructing government officials in their duty here in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said today.

A police spokesman, as per news agency GNS, said that on 14 April a search operation was launched after receiving specific input regarding the presence of militants in Karewa Mohallah of Village Frisal.

“During the course of search, the search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah resident of Frisal,” said the spokesman.

He said the woman “resisted the search party and turned violent, and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of terrorism.”

The woman, as per the spokesman, captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search.

The spokesperson further stated that taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently disengaged from service.