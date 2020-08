Police on Thursday found an unidentified semi-decomposed body of a woman in Thandi Chawon area of Dooligam Banihal in Ramban district.

Sources told GNS that a police team led by station House Officer (SHO) Banihal Abid Bukhari rushed to the spot and recovered the corpse.

When contacted, the SHO confirmed to GNS the recovery of the “semi decomposed body” which was lying in bushes. “The investigations have been started,” he added.