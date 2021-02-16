Work on Banihal-Qazigund tunnel halted as workers go on strike over non-payment of wages

The last leg of work on the 8.5 km Banihal-Qazigund four lane tunnel was halted on Tuesday after scores of local workers went on strike demanding their pending wages from the construction company.

The tunnel was scheduled to be thrown open in the next few months, however the strike is likely to delay the inauguration.

The strike started this morning with the workers halting further work at the site.

The striking workers while speaking to Greater Kashmir accused the contractors of ‘Navyuga Construction Company’ of withholding their due wages they said had left them high and dry.

They said that all the civil, electrical, mechanical and white wash works at the site have been affected due to the strike.

The visits by SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abbas and SHO Banihal, Nayeem ul Haq to the site have failed to pacify the striking workers, who refused to resume the work till their pending wages are released.