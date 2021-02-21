Health, Latest News, World
Moscow,
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 10:41 AM

World's 1st case of human infection with bird flu in Russia

All of the seven people who were infected are now feeling well, with only mild clinical symptoms, said Anna Popova, head of the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor
Representational photo/ Wikimedia

Russia has confirmed the first case of human infection with the avian influenza A(H5N8) virus in the world, a Russian sanitary official announced on Saturday.

Scientists have isolated the genetic material of this bird flu virus in seven workers of a poultry farm in south Russia, where an outbreak among fowls was reported in December, said Anna Popova, head of the country’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the Xinhua news agency reported.

All the necessary measures were taken immediately to protect humans and animals, and the infection did not spread further, she told a briefing.

All of the seven people who were infected are now feeling well, with only mild clinical symptoms, Popova said.

