Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Nairobi,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 6:00 PM

World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March.
Press Trust of India
Nairobi,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 6:00 PM
Photo Source: StockSnap
Photo Source: StockSnap

The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesn’t have a name.

The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement Tuesday.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Class 11th regular exams to be held at school level

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Disconcerting to see nomads being 'harassed, displaced' across J-K: Mehbooba

File Photo

Omar, Mehbooba take dig at Amit Shah over his remarks on Gupkar Alliance

Representational Photo

“Our sons have no militant links": Families of two Kashmiris held in Delhi reject police version

A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white colour, and it makes the one surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savannah near the Somalia border.

Now the GPS tracking device, attached to one of the giraffe’s horns, will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location.

The conservancy has thanked the Kenya Wildlife Service along with the Northern Rangelands Trust and Save Giraffes Now for the help.

Tagged in ,
Related News