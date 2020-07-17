“Worms crawling over lentils": Inmates at COVID-19 hospital in Bandipora treated like 'untouchables'

The inmates at a COVID-19 hospital in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday alleged that they discovered worms crawling all over the lentils served to them by the authorities, even as they alleged that they were being treated as untouchables.

The inmates shared pictures and videos of the contaminated food with Greater Kashmir, in which several worms could be seen crawling over the cooked lentils.

The angry inmates, numbering around 20, said it was better that they were allowed to undergo self-isolation at their homes, rather than being exposed to further risk by contaminated food and unhygienic conditions at the facility.

“Basic facilities like proper food and clean environment should have been provided by the administration,” Hassan, a computer engineer, identified by his first name, told Greater Kashmir over the phone from the isolation facility. “It was my moral responsibility to adhere to the directives of the administration and isolate myself at the hospital, but the conditions here make us think we were better at home”.

Apart from contaminated food served to them on Friday, the inmates alleged that the rooms and hospital corridors were never cleaned or sanitized by the authorities. “Since the day I am here, I have never seen anyone cleaning or sanitizing the rooms and hospital interiors,” said Hassan, adding there were mounds of garbage littered around.

When contacted, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that an inquiry has been initiated in this “serious issue.”

“I have taken note of the complaint and directed my food safety officer to check the place. Apparently, it looks that it has happened in transit as larvae are alive, but this is a serious issue,” he said, adding that action will be taken.