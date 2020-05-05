“You make us all proud": Rahul Gandhi congratulates three JK journalists over Pulitzer win

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated the three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir over their Pulitzer win.

“Congratulations to Indian photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand for winning a Pulitzer Prize for their powerful images of life in Jammu & Kashmir. You make us all proud,” tweeted Gandhi.

Congratulations to Indian photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand for winning a Pulitzer Prize for their powerful images of life in Jammu & Kashmir. You make us all proud. #Pulitzer https://t.co/A6Z4sOSyN4— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2020

Yasin and Khan are based in Srinagar, Summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, while Anand is based in the neighboring Jammu district.

The trio has won the award in feature photography category for Kashmir coverage.