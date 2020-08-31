Young cricketer dies of cardiac arrest at Khan Sahib playground in central Kashmir

A young man, famous for his batting skills, died after suffering cardiac arrest while playing cricket at a local playground in Khan Sahib town of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, reports said today.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ajaz Ahmad Mir S/o Mohd Subhan Mir R/o Kremshore in Budgam district, reported news agency KDC.



It said Mir suffered heart attack and was knocked unconscious as he ran to complete a run after hitting the ball.

Officials said that he was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Khan Sahib, where doctors declared him brought dead.



Locals said they were shocked by such an untimely death of a promising cricketer.