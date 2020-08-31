GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News, Sports
GK Web Desk
Budgam ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:43 PM

Young cricketer dies of cardiac arrest at Khan Sahib playground in central Kashmir

Locals said they were shocked by such an untimely death of a promising cricketer.
GK Web Desk
Budgam ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:43 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A young man, famous for his batting skills, died after suffering cardiac arrest while playing cricket at a local playground in Khan Sahib town of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, reports said today.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ajaz Ahmad Mir S/o Mohd Subhan Mir R/o Kremshore in Budgam district, reported news agency KDC.
 

Trending News
Representational Pic

14 more die due to COVID-19; J&K toll now 719

File Photo

India, Pakistan armies' exchange fire along LoC in Gurez

14 employees suspended, five district officers put on notice over absenteeism in Bandipora

File Pic

J&K reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 38223

It said Mir suffered heart attack and was knocked unconscious as he ran to complete a run after hitting the ball.

Officials said that he was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Khan Sahib, where doctors declared him brought dead.
 

Locals said they were shocked by such an untimely death of a promising cricketer.

Related News