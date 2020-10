A young journalist, who was working as a correspondent with an English daily, died after suffering a heart attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

As per news agency KNS, Javid Ahmad, a resident of Watergam Rafiabad, was on his way to Srinagar in a passenger bus when he suddenly fell unconscious after suffering a heart attack in Pattan.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.