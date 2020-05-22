Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 1:56 PM

Young man allegedly commits suicide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 1:56 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Dooru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday morning.

Quoting official sources, news agency—KNO reported that the man (name withheld) of Nathipora hanged himself at his home this morning.

Trending News

J&KJH pays tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq on death anniversary

DSEJ confronts Samoon on Twitter over 'non-utilisation of funds'

Shift COVID19 centre from district hospital: Ganderbal residents

The family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they added.

A police officer said a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

Related News