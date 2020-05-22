Young man allegedly commits suicide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Dooru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday morning.

Quoting official sources, news agency—KNO reported that the man (name withheld) of Nathipora hanged himself at his home this morning.

The family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they added.

A police officer said a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.