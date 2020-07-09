GK Top News, Jammu, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 12:17 AM

Young National Conference leader dies of covid-19 in Jammu

A doctor at GMC Jammu told news agency GNS that the 38-year-old was serious and died today afternoon.
Representational Pic
A young National Conference leader has died due to covid-19 in a hospital in Jammu, officials said on Thursday. 

A doctor at GMC Jammu told news agency GNS that the 38-year-old was serious and died today afternoon.

“Sadly we lost Rohit (Kirni) a few minutes ago. He had been put on a ventilator but the medical teams, in spite of their best efforts, couldn’t stabilise him. He leaves behind a wife & two young kids,” party vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

