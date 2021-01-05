Young PhD scholar dies of cardiac arrest in central Kashmir's Chadoora

A young PhD scholar died of heart attack in Bunhar Wathoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, reports said today.

34-year-old Shakeel Ahmad Dar, who had recently received his PhD degree, died while he was asleep last night, as per news agency KNO.

Quoting locals, it said that Dar didn’t wake up from his sleep on Tuesday morning. The family members entered his room to check on him, but found him dead.

“We have lost a great person. He was a very nice man. We met a few days ago and I didn’t know I would lose him so soon,” a friend of his said. “A PhD degree was awarded to him on 17th Dec 2020.”

Dar was buried in his native village, amid heavy snowfall.