Young woman, minor son found dead in south Kashmir's Kokernag

A young woman and her minor son reportedly died due to suffocation in Soaf Shali village of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the mother-son were found dead at their home early this morning.

The deceased have been identified Ishrat Jan (23) wife of Shabir Ahmad Nahar and her two-year-old son Musaib.

They said that the duo was rushed to nearby SDH Kokarnag, however, doctors present there, declared them dead on arrival.

A police official while confirming the incident said that they are ascertaining the cause of death, “although it seems that the duo has died of suffocation.”