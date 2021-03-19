Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 2:41 PM

Youth, 27, found dead in hospital premises in south Kashmir's Kulgam; cardiac arrest suspected

The officials said that Bhat was found dead in the hospital park around 12:50 PM.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 2:41 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The body of a 27-year-old youth was found in the premises of a district hospital in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday.

Quoting officials, the news agency KNO reported that Zubair Ahmed Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat worked at a tea shop near the Kulgam hospital.

Trending News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Delhi High Court refuses to stay ED summons to ex-J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in money-laundering case

GK File Photo

Dry & pleasant in J&K till Sunday

Representational Photo

Drug peddler arrested in Budgam: Police

The officials said that Bhat was found dead in the hospital park around 12:50 PM.

He was rushed to the district hospital Kulgam where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’, said the official.

Reports said that youth died due to cardiac arrest.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News