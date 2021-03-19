Youth, 27, found dead in hospital premises in south Kashmir's Kulgam; cardiac arrest suspected

The body of a 27-year-old youth was found in the premises of a district hospital in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday.

Quoting officials, the news agency KNO reported that Zubair Ahmed Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat worked at a tea shop near the Kulgam hospital.

The officials said that Bhat was found dead in the hospital park around 12:50 PM.

He was rushed to the district hospital Kulgam where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’, said the official.

Reports said that youth died due to cardiac arrest.