Youth commits suicide by hanging from tree in J&K's Ramban; 12th such incident in past 3 months

A youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Murtaza Ahmad, 22, left his home around 4 am today morning for prayers, but was soon found hanging from a tree nearby in Lekhri Sildar Kumait, said a police official.

He said a case has been registered and an investigation started.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that Ahmad had got married a few months back.

The area has witnessed around a dozen suicides in past three months, with people aged mostly below 25 taking the extreme step.