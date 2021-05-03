Youth crushed to death under his own vehicle in south Kashmir's Shopian

Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 5:58 PM

A 30-year-old youth from Kulgam was crushed to death after his own vehicle ran over him while he was selling vegetables in Khasipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Subzar Yousuf Lone son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone, a resident of Nowpora area of Kulgam had parked his vehicle on a road-side slope. 

The car suddenly moved and crushed him to death while he was busy selling vegetables, the official said. 

Police have taken cognisance of this accident. 

