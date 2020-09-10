Youth dead, two injured in road mishap in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A youth died and two others were injured in a road accident in Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, reports said today.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a car bearing registration number JK01A-3585 hit a motorcycle bearing registration number PB36G-2431, leaving three persons critically injured.

He said that one among them succumbed while two others have been shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment.

The official identified the deceased as Younis Ahmad Tantray son of Ghulam Mohammad Tantray, a resident of Naina Pulwama.

He said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is going on.