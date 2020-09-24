Youth dead, two others injured in tractor accident in Lolab

A 25-year-old youth died and two others were injured after a tractor they were travelling on fell off a culvert in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the accident took place at Thayan Kalaroose area of Lolab this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir (25) son of Ghulam Qadir Mir of Thayan Kalaroose.

The injured were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar (24) son of Ghulam Rasool Dar and Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Akbar Mir. They were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.