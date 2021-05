A 24-year-old youth died mysteriously in Dooru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Aadil Siddique Sofi, son of Mohammad Sidiq Sofi, a resident of Dooru Shahabad, died mysteriously during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) time.

He said Aadil complained of severe stomach ache, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.