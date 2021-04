A 24-year-old youth died after a vehicle he was traveling in met with an accident in Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Bilal Ahmad of Kutbal village was injured after the three-wheeler truck he was traveling in turned turtle following a tyre damage.

He was taken to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Chadoora where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and is stated to be stable.