Youth dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Sopore

A 21-year-old youth died after being electrocuted in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Sajad Ahmad Kanwal, son of Nazir Ahmad of Sher colony was working on the rooftop of a building at Tehsil road, when he came in contact with a live wire.

He was rushed to SDH Sopore where doctors referred him district hospital Baramulla but he succumbed on way to the hospital.

A police official said that a case has been registered into the incident.