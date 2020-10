A youth was found dead at his home in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official said the youth, identified as Amir Majeed Saharkhan, son of Abdul Majeed Saharkhan, a resident of Chankhan area of Sopore was found lying unconscious at his home.

He was immediately taken to sub district hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have taken cognisance of the case, said the official.